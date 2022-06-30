“I have come along way" | How a program at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare helped a local woman reach for the stars

The Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Associate Advancement Program - or MAAP - allows their Mid-South associates to grow their knowledge and advance their careers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Associate Advancement Program - or MAAP - is a program that allows their Mid-South associates to grow their knowledge and advance their careers.

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Sheila Whaley met with the program’s first graduate, Tanya Myers.

“I was a part of the MLH associate advancement program. Also known as MAAP. The MAAP Program in Partnership with U of M is designed to help associates here at MLH further their career goals,” said Myers. “There are three capstones that you can take. You can get a Bachelors’ degree, a surgical tech certification, or a CNA certificate.”

Myers decided to get a Bachelors’ in healthcare leadership.

“I have come along way, honestly. I was raised in New Orleans with nine other siblings in a housing project where we did not have much.”

She hopes her journey helps others.

“Telling them my story in hopes that I can impact their lives. And they can see that they too can take this journey.”

There have been about 60 graduates from this program. It just started a few years ago.

“Earning that Bachelors’ degree, it changed the trajectory of my life. The doors have opened. My journey is just beginning here. I’m a clinical supervisor. I’m going to press forward.”

Myers is now getting her MBA at Western Governors University in healthcare management using the MLH tuition reimbursement program. She's been with MLH for nine years.

“The Bachelors’ degree is something that I have earned and no one can take it from me.”