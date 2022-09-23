Here's how to take part in the contests at this year's Mid-South Fair

Here's how to apply for the Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest, and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning for the annual contests: the Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest, and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant.

Youth Talent Contest

The Youth Talent Contest includes two divisions, with cash prizes for top four acts in both age groups.

Junior division: Sept. 23-25, 2022 9 to 12-years-old First 200 applicants

Senior division: Sept. 25-Oct. 2, 2022 13 to 21-years-old Qualify by winning sanctioned preliminary competition, receiving an at-large invitation, or one of Top 20 acts from previous years’ contest. Applicants can also submit a video of the performance to the talent committee for consideration in the No-Go Video Preliminary Contest, as well. The senior division Grand Award winner will get a private audition in Hollywood or New York City and a scholarship of more than $30,000 for Visible Music College. They will also provide special entertainment at the 2023 Mid-South Fair Youth Talent Contest Senior Grand Finals.



Find information on how to apply, contest rules, and more at https://www.landerscenter.com/youth-contests/youth-talent-forms-info.

spokesKID Contest

The spokesKID Contest is looking for a youngster age 12 or younger to serve as spokesperson. It runs Aug. 24-29, 2022.

To apply, a video must be submitted of the child sharing why they want to be spokesKID.

Videos should be 60 seconds or less. The winning spokesKID selected Sept. 1 will get 15 free Fair tickets, a $75 food voucher, and will be one of the first entrants on opening day following the ribbon cutting. They will serve as assistant emcee at the Youth Talent Contest, participate in interviews, and appear on social media.

Learn more at https://www.landerscenter.com/youth-contests/spokeskid-contest.

Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant

The 2022 Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. It is a sanctioned preliminary to Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

There will be a luncheon, interview, talent and evening gown competition in the Landers Center Theater. A Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Teen will also be crowned.