Mid-South kids take part in World's Largest Swim Lesson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 200 kids got a free swim lesson Wednesday as they took part in the World's Largest Swim Lesson.

It's a nationwide event to break record for how many swim lessons happen on the same day.

Organizers said holding these events is important, especially in Memphis. A nationwide study conducted at the University of Memphis showed kids who are minorities are at a greater risk of drowning.

That led the city to step up efforts to have low-cost or free swim lessons for children.

"I'm so proud to report that over the last ten years that thousands of children have participated,” said Anthony Norris, Chief Development Officer for YMCA of Memphis & Mid-South. “But we really feel like we're just getting started in making this difference in children's and families lives for generations to come."

YMCA, Splash Mid-South, and the University Of Memphis hosted our area's event at the new Patrice and Jackie Robinson pool at Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA.