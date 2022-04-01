Free Dental Clinic available at Bellevue Baptist Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bellevue Baptist Church will host a free dental Clinic Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 through a partnership with Christian Mobile Dental Clinic.
Dental services will be offered in Bellevue’s gym, and doors will open at 6:00 a.m.
According to Christian Mobile Dental Clinic, no appointments are required, and everyone is eligible to receive free dental services.
Services include cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions.
The dental clinic said that volunteers are welcome, informing that those who wish to volunteer can easily apply online.