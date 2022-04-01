Free Dental Clinic available at Bellevue Baptist Church

According to Christian Mobile Dental Clinic, no appointments are required, and everyone is eligible to receive free dental services.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bellevue Baptist Church will host a free dental Clinic Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 through a partnership with Christian Mobile Dental Clinic.

Dental services will be offered in Bellevue’s gym, and doors will open at 6:00 a.m.

According to Christian Mobile Dental Clinic, no appointments are required, and everyone is eligible to receive free dental services.

Services include cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions.