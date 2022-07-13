New Splash Park at the Memphis Zoo opens Saturday

The zoo announced the grand opening of the Monogram Food Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park is set for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is opening its long-awaited new splash park this weekend to help visitors beat the heat.

The zoo announced Wednesday the grand opening of the Monogram Food Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Crews have been building the one-of-a-kind splash park since September 2021.

The splash pad has an Egyptian theme, as tribute to Memphis, Tennessee, and the ancient city of Memphis, Egypt.

The play area includes slides, dump buckets, interactive toys and a special section just for toddlers. It is built in the former home of the hippo yard at the zoo. The old hippo house will be the Splash Park’s event center, and will be available for groups, birthday parties, and other events. There are also luxury cabanas for rent, new public restrooms, lockers, and a food cart. Coolers are not allowed.

All of the water from the splash park will be reclaimed and recirculated through a state-of-the-art filtration system. Zoo officials said they want to bring awareness to the importance of conserving water.

There will be two sessions each day in the morning and afternoon, from 9a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.