MSCS offers internship program for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is starting a new hands-on internship program for junior and senior students.
The MSCS employs accountants, carpenters, radio broadcasters, counselors, attorneys, law officers, nurses, IT specialists, and many others.
Through the new MSCS Internship Program titled "Power 1,000", participating students will have the opportunity to work alongside these professions to gain valuable and real life career skills and experience that aligns with their interests.
Students who have already been awarded an internship provided by other MSCS programs, they will not be eligible to enroll for the MSCS Internship Program.
For more information or if you have any questions, you can email scsinternship@scsk12.org.