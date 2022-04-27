MSCS offers internship program for students

This spring, Memphis-Shelby County School students will have the opportunity to train under various professionals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is starting a new hands-on internship program for junior and senior students.

The MSCS employs accountants, carpenters, radio broadcasters, counselors, attorneys, law officers, nurses, IT specialists, and many others.

Through the new MSCS Internship Program titled "Power 1,000", participating students will have the opportunity to work alongside these professions to gain valuable and real life career skills and experience that aligns with their interests.

MSCS students!

💰 Secure the bag & gain valuable work experience w/our Summer Internship Program.



Students 16 years old & older can participate in a paid internship receiving hands-on experience exploring paths relative to their career interests!



Visit https://t.co/y7fDpgDKzh! pic.twitter.com/WW0vzgww5c — Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) April 27, 2022

Students who have already been awarded an internship provided by other MSCS programs, they will not be eligible to enroll for the MSCS Internship Program.