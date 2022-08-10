What to consider when creating a health checklist for your child

A health checklist consists of anything that contributes to your child's well-being, whether it be mental, emotional, etc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As parents and students lead towards the close of the first week of school, ABC24 wants to cover all corners by making sure that you and your child are prepared for an overall successful school year.

Methodist Medical Group Family Physician Dr. Arlesia Jones says having a successful year includes creating a health checklist. Jones gave some advice on where to start with preparing one for your child if you have not already.

Jones said that it is never too late to start a health checklist.

The checklist does not necessarily have to consist of important medical information, it can also include pertinent school details to keep your children on track with their learning.

The purpose of the checklist is to keep children organized and make sure that children's well-being is the main focus.

“Health isn’t just necessarily physical health. You also have to consider mental health and emotional health," Jones said.

Jones recommended that parents do their homework on what is needed for their child to build a health checklist.

“Some of them can check in with their child’s family doctor/pediatrician to see what they would need for that year," Jones said. "They can also check in with their child’s teacher to kind of figure out what kind of things can I be doing at home to enrich their learning at home?”

Jones, who is also a mother of two, said she likes to involve her children in the process so that it does not feel like a duty, giving them some responsibility at an early age, especially her oldest.

“We had started when she was five and they had given access for 5-year-olds to get the COVID vaccine. We had talked to her about it, so she was all on board to get her shot when she was five," Jones explained. "So when it came time for the booster, we had talked about it ahead of time and kind of put it in her head to when she was like, ‘Mom, do I need to get a booster?’”

And for those with rising college freshmen, there are steps you can take too.

“They have their health insurance cards, they have whatever medications they may need ahead of time before going there. They have a pharmacy set up there. All those things are going to be important.”