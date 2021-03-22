Museum of Science & History - Lichterman Nature Center Plant Sale begins April 16

Thousands of plants will be available for sale at the Nature Center beginning April 16 via both online ordering and on-site shopping by appointment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now is the perfect time to get your spring plants at the Museum of Science & History - Lichterman Nature Center Plant Sale. The 37th Annual Plant Sale is a great opportunity for gardening enthusiasts to beautify their gardens with hearty plants grown right here in Memphis by horticulture experts. Thousands of plants will be available for sale at the Nature Center beginning April 16 via both online ordering and on-site shopping by appointment.

All plants are propagated onsite using environmentally sustainable horticultural practices and potted in 100% recycled growing containers. The Nature Center’s plants are predominantly native to the Mid-South. The sale features excellent butterfly plants like milkweeds and coneflowers, and a variety of shade plants.

“We'll have a special selection of two-year-old plants that will leap into full glory the first year in the ground. We’ll also offer popular nonnatives like fuchsia, salvia and succulents, as well as annual flowers, vegetables and herbs, said Andy Williams, Lichterman Nature Center Manager.

Online plant order/on site pick up will be available from Friday, April 16 through Saturday, May 29, 2021.

To request an on-site Plant Sale appointment, the public can e-mail Nature.Reservations@memphistn.gov or call 901.636.2211 between 11 am and 2 pm. Tuesday thru Saturday.

To learn more about the Plant Sale, visit https://www.memphismuseums.org/lichterman-nature-center/events/annual-plant-sale/