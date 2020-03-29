x
Need to stay in shape while spending time at home? This local father/daughter team has your back

The two are posting virtual workout videos to help people stay in shape.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may have noticed by now, it's getting harder and harder to exercise in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gyms are closed and parks could be next. That's why local fitness guru Odie Tolbert is helping people workout from home.

Tolbert says he was inspired to do these workout videos on Facebook by his 7-year-old daughter Brooke. She was looking for a way to help encourage her peers to stay active.

Tolbert and his daughter brainstormed and started offering free 15-minute virtual workout sessions from his home and on his personal Facebook page.
