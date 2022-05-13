New Veterans home in Arlington breaks ground

Until now, the closest veterans home to the Memphis area has been located in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

Veterans near Arlington in East Shelby County will now have a new retirement home that could be much more convenient for them than existing places.

Officials broke ground on a new home in Arlington on Friday.

This will be the fifth veterans home in the state of Tennessee. The closest veterans home to Memphis is located in Humboldt, Tennessee (near Jackson).

The new home aims to provide care plans for veterans. It will also offer daily activities for veterans as well as their families.

Holly and Don Swogger are the two people that spearheaded getting the veterans home to Arlington. They said it took them nearly two decades to make it happen, but it was well worth the wait.

"It was part of our lives," Don Swogger said.

According to Don, Holly Swogger has gone to "every organization that wanted to hear about it"—from church groups to Kiwanis clubs and beyond.