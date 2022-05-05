NICU babies celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Baptist Women's Hospital

The nurses in the NICU department at Baptist Women's Hospital dressed up the babies in honor of the holiday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NICU babies at Baptist Women's Hospital in Memphis celebrated Cinco de Mayo in style with darling costumes and adorable props.

Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women is the only freestanding women's hospital in Memphis and offers labor and delivery, gynecological surgery, a newborn intensive care unit and a comprehensive breast program.

The hospital is also the only regional referral center for high-risk pregnancies, mammography, minimally invasive surgeries, outpatient diagnostics and urogynecology.

Donations to Baptist's NICU can be made to the Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation here.