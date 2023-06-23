Northaven Community Garden 'impacting' families needing fresh produce

The garden is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone who needs fresh produce can drive up and be served.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When you turn into the Impact Northaven Wellness Community Garden, you’ll be greeted with a sunflower and a smile.

Uwanda Tate is a member at Impact Baptist Church and Ministries that owns five acres of land in Northaven. She’s house wife of seven kids and has a passion for gardening.

It was close to a year ago she had the thought, with so much natural land so much difference can be made.

“It was like a light bulb went off,” Tate said.

On Fridays, Tate opens the garden to teach kids and even some adults how to harvest their own organic fruits and vegetables.

“We just want to be able to help the community anyway we can,” she said.

Now the garden is growing in size, interest and purpose. The food that is harvested is given back out to the community for free. It’s an impact Ms. Uwanda said is far from fruition.

“We’re just being there for them and letting them know if you’re short on food or vegetables just come here, and pick them fresh,” Tate said.

The garden is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone who needs fresh produce can drive up and be served. She also looking to teach more kids on Fridays.