'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves.

Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect.

“I am very disappointed that in this day and time that women and our patients have to face some of the obstacles they faced decades ago,” said Dr. Hardy.

For more than twenty years, Dr. Brenda Hardy’s patients haven’t been from just one group, but instead from all backgrounds, stressing that patient safety is a priority.

“It’s very unfortunate that that training and that obligation to our patient has to be compromised by a law,” commented Dr. Hardy.

She said the overturning of Roe v. Wade speaks to the state of women’s current health rights, making her concerned for young teens who may have to navigate life as a mother much earlier than anticipated.

“Young teenagers that are now coming in and they are pregnant and one did tell me that she is afraid.”

Hardy, a mother to young women herself, is advising parents and teen girls to be prepared.

“Unfortunately, now they’re not allowed to make quite mistakes,” said the doctor. “So I think a lot of focus has been on prevention. Inform your daughters, inform your patients, of their bodies. A good understanding of the bodies and how they work.’

Older patients are preparing to take medical precautions as well.

“Those women who we call advanced maternal age and those women who have medical conditions that would complicate their pregnancies have expressed what their options are,” said Hardy. “Some have sought sterilization.

Tennessee’s trigger law makes no exceptions for abortions for rape or incest cases.

The law also means doctors will face felony charges and prison time although patients would not be criminally liable.

Dr. Hardy fears the fallout could cause more harm.

“Some may seek to self-terminate,” she said. “That’s a big concern.”

Hardy said older doctors working before Roe v Wade remember when young women tried to end their pregnancies on their own.

“Young people suffer from sepsis and suffer from medical complications,” she said.