'One of the best in blue that ever wore the uniform'; law enforcement family grieves MPD Officer Scotty Triplett, honors his life of service

27-year veteran of MPD died after motorcycle accident on duty last weekend; survived by his wife and two children.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "What a great man, what a great officer," Memphis Police Interim Director Mike Ryall said.

Friday, the speakers for fallen MPD Officer Scotty Triplett honored his life in words and through song.

"The road may be rough and long to make this world a better place," MPD's Peacemakers sang during the song 'Rights Of Freedom'.

At Hope Church in Cordova, the region's law enforcement family said goodbye to one of their own.

The 47-year-old Officer Triplett was the sixth in the department's history to die in the line of duty following a motorcycle crash.

"He did not live long enough but lived long enough that every man wants to, long enough to see his son become a better man," MPD Officer Sloane Liddell said.

Officer Liddell worked and rode alongside Officer Triplett for years but said it was the simple moments with him off duty that stood out.

The Sea of Blue honoring Officer Scotty Triplett is rolling. pic.twitter.com/Za0eax5gMn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2021

"Your experience was his joy," Officer Liddell said. "His face crinkled in delight when he had something to show you, something to tell you, to share some easy reason to be glad to be alive."

"His spirit resonated above this job because of who he was, he displayed that in his line of work," East Trigg Baptist Church Pastor Julius Beasley said.

Those who gave remarks also honored Officer Triplett's talents with MPD's Motorcycle Unit, describing him as strong, special, servant hearted but always there with a smile.

"We will grieve that he is no longer with us on this side but we are grateful for his remarkable life and we are certainly glad that we knew him," Pastor Beasley said.

Officer Scotty Triplett's legacy lives on through the generosity of those in the Mid-South and across the country.