One organization is helping those in need of help getting their lives back together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization held a special event Wednesday for people with challenged backgrounds to get assistance and resources necessary for success.
Wee Care Incorporated held its first re-entry conference in Frayser at the Pursuit of God Church.
Many resources were available including child support services, emergency housing assistance and healthcare support.
The highest demands were expungement services, drivers license reinstatement, and re-entry employers.
The organizer of the event says people want to break the repetitive cycle and get their lives back.
"So unfortunately if you're getting pulled over, there's a suspended license but you may be on your way to work. Now you can't work because you may now been incarcerated now you can't take care of family because you can't get to work because of employment. So we're trying to break that cycle of not being able to do the necessities and give you answers here at one space," says Michelle Jones, founder and executive director of Wee Care Memphis.
Jones says this event hits close to home for her since she had family who needed services like these.