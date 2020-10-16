Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Memphis area this weekend

You can catch it Friday, Saturday, or Sunday in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now’s your chance to see the 27-foot-long American icon in person! As part of our annual tour, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Memphis driving miles of smiles from October 16th to the 18th.

This year, the Wienermobile is offering fans a photo experience, the chance to peak under the buns and inside the lamborgweenie, and a couple of small take-home goodies including the brand’s famed Wiener Whistles. Hungry yet?

Friday, October 16th: HauntedWeb Memphis from 5:30 - 9:30 pm @ 2665 South Perkins Road, Memphis, TN 38118

Saturday, October 17th: Edge Motor Museum Motorfest from 10 am - 3 pm @ 645 Marshall Ave, Memphis TN 38103; Shelby Farms BMX from 6 - 7 pm @ 6435 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120

Sunday, October 18th: Jones Orchard & Corn Maze from 12 - 4 pm @ 6880 Singleton Parkway, Millington, TN 38053

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile A Better Hot Dog in Every Hand We made big changes. Huge. No artificial preservatives, no added nitrates or nitrites*, and no by-products in any of our hot dogs. And now, our Hotdoggers travel across the country in our 27-foot long hot dogs on wheels, sharing our mission to get those better dogs in every hand.

Program Background

The Wienermobile dates to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Karl pitched the idea as a way to lift Americans’ spirits during a difficult time in our nation’s history. Today, the Wienermobile’s mission is carried out by Hotdoggers hired to drive the “hotdog highways” of America as brand spokespeople.

Once they’ve proven they can cut the mustard, so to speak, the group will visit dozens of states and travel tens of thousands of miles driving what the company calls “miles and miles of smiles.”