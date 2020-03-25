Oxford High School surprises exchange student with goodbye send-off

Paula Garcia-Serrano is being forced to return home to Spain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OXFORD, Miss — An exchange student from Spain got a big send-off surprise by her classmate and teachers Wednesday, before she returns to her home country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, the school head a drive-by parade to show Paula Garcia-Serrano love and support. Everyone observed social distancing, while still showing Paula that they will miss her.

The school says Paula was given short notice that she would have to leave for home, and will return to Spain Thursday. They say they worked to try to get permission for her to stay, but the request was denied.

Paula was part of French Club, Theater, Diamond Girls, Bowling, and more while attending Oxford High School.

As part of the parade, those who took part stayed in their cars, but made signs, waved, honked horns, and shouted their love for their friend.

Videos are also being compiled to send to Paula.

