MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is holding a big cultural festival Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The Parade of Nations International Festival takes place at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 3030 Poplar Ave. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can learn about cultural differences and resources within the Memphis community.