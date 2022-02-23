x
Hardeman County Schools closed due to flooding

All schools in Hardeman County will remain closed for Wednesday, February 23.
Credit: Hardeman County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hardeman County Schools announced that all schools in the district will remain closed Wednesday, February 23 because of flooding in low-lying areas. 

Schools included in the county include:

  • Bolivar Central High School
  • Bolivar Elementary School
  • Bolivar Middle School
  • Grand Junction Elementary School
  • Hornsby Elementary School
  • Middleton Elementary School
  • Middleton High School
  • Toone Elementary School
  • Whiteville Elementary School
  • Hardeman County Learning Center

The county urges residents to use be cautious while traveling and to remain safe. 

