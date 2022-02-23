Hardeman County Schools closed due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hardeman County Schools announced that all schools in the district will remain closed Wednesday, February 23 because of flooding in low-lying areas.
Schools included in the county include:
- Bolivar Central High School
- Bolivar Elementary School
- Bolivar Middle School
- Grand Junction Elementary School
- Hornsby Elementary School
- Middleton Elementary School
- Middleton High School
- Toone Elementary School
- Whiteville Elementary School
- Hardeman County Learning Center
The county urges residents to use be cautious while traveling and to remain safe.