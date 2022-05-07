Summer Camp 2022: Affordable camps in the Memphis area

When finding a summer camp for their kids, parents have their work cut out for them. We put together a list of affordable camps running through summer 2022.

From rock climbing to animal nutrition, there are summer camps in the Memphis area that run a wide gamut of interests. Here are several affordable camps that should keep any child entertained during summer 2022:

Athletic camps

YMCA | May 2 - August 6 | various locations throughout Memphis | $130 and up (per week or four-day-period)

From Arlington to Downtown Memphis, the YMCA offers several locations that aim to teach “core values” like honesty, respect and responsibility. Most camp locations are accepting children ages 5 to twelve.

University of Memphis’ Brooks Monaghan soccer camps | May 30 - July 31 | University of Memphis | $175 and up (per week)

Three different athletic camps are being offered by the University of Memphis under the “2022 Brooks Monaghan Summer Camps” umbrella. Boys and girls in three different age brackets are welcome to develop their soccer-playing skills.

High Point Summer Rock Camp | May 30 - August 1 | 21 N. Humphreys Blvd. | $234 and up (per week)

For the kid who can’t stop climbing trees, High Point climbing and fitness center offers an alternative. “Summer Rock Camp” runs from late May to August with limited availability.

SEGA Gymnastics | June 6 - August 5 | 170 Mid-South Cove, Collierville | from $130 to $195 (per week)

SEGA Gymnastic and Cheer center offers five different camps during the summer. Other than a “Mini Camp” for pre-school aged kids and a general “Big Kids” group for those between 5 and twelve, a cheer camp, a trampoline camp and a tumbling camp are available.

Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps | June 13 - July 21 | various locations | $275 (per 4-day period)

Presented by Nike, this camp’s admission comes with a Grizzlies jersey and official basketball. If interested, you’ll have to act as fast as the Grizzlies play – dates starting at July 18 are already sold out.

🐻It's playoff time, and we have exciting news! The @memgrizz are hosting a youth basketball camp on our campus this summer, June 20-23. The camp is open to ages 7-16. Register now!



💻https://t.co/sZV9XoUuHw pic.twitter.com/r89i8238Uy — Harding Live Tweets (@HALionsLive) May 4, 2022

Artistic camps

Arrow Summer Camp | June 6 - August 5 | 653 Philadelphia Street | $175 and up (per week)

For the artistically inclined, the “one roof creative district” known as Arrow offers several programs this summer. Drawing, painting, crafting clay sculptures and animation courses are available for a range of ages.

University of Memphis’ Summer at the Scheidt | June 6 - July 1 | University of Memphis | $150 and up (per week)

The new Rudi E. Scheidt school will be available to elementary, middle and high school students during the first “Summer at the Scheidt” summer camp season. Lectures, hands-on activities, rehearsals and performances are slated for four different weeks.

GPAC camps | June 13 - July 22 | 1801 Exeter Road | $160 and up (per week)

Dance music and art camps are available through the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC). Financial assistance is available for this camp by contacting emily@gpac.web.

Enchanted Garden Ballet Summer Arts Camp is filling quickly! Don't miss the opportunity for your young dancer to join... Posted by GPAC on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Educational camps

Girls Inc. Of Memphis | June 6 - July 22 | South Park Center, LDT Center or MoSH | $15 (per individual day)

The national group dedicated to meeting “the specific environmental challenges facing girls and young women” has three separate camps available to young Memphian women. “Strong Camp,” “Smart Camp” and “Bold Camp” are all just $15 per day.

The Memphis Zoo | June 13 - August 5 | 2000 Prentiss Pl | $265 per week

The Memphis Zoo has a lion’s share of unique camps planned for separate age groups. Still, there is an elephant in the room—pricing is a bit cheaper for Zoo members.

Memphis Public Library Cloud901 | June 20 - July | 3030 Poplar Avenue | Free

What does music production, filmmaking, robotics and sewing all have in common? The Memphis Public Library’s “Cloud901” center is offering camps dedicated to all of these activities. With a girls poetry camp to boot, the fact that these camps are all free of charge sets these educational experiences apart.

Religious camps

St. Agnes summer camps | June 6 - August 5 | 4830 Walnut Grove Road | $185 and up (per week)

Drama, sports and more are available for those who sign up for St. Agnes’ summer camp program. A “vibrant variety” of camps are open to the public.

Memphis Jewish Community Center summer camps | June 7 - August 5 | 6560 Poplar Ave | $338 and up (per week)

“Self-confidence, positive values and friendships that last a lifetime” are what the Memphis Jewish Community Center hopes to provide for their campers. Not to mention swimming in their “state-of-the-art water park” is part of the experience.

St. Columba Episcopal Conference Center’s “Mud Camp” | June 27 - July 29 | | $195 and up (per week)

Offering tiered pricing and (most likely) the only place in Bartlett where one can cover themselves in mud, St. Columba Episcopal Conference Center’s “Mud Camp” returns with more options available than ever. Six weeks are available for sign-up, now with overnight options for each week.

Honorable mention:

Memphis Parks summer camps | June 6 - July 29 | various locations | free