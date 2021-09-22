Is your child in the right seat?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is celebrating Child Passenger Safety Week and is teaching parents the best ways to keep their child(ren) safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week is Child Passenger Safety Week and the goal is to educate parents and caregivers on how to best keep their child safe on the roads.

Wednesday, the Mt. Moriah Police Department gave away child safety equipment to parents instead of pulling them over because their child was not properly strapped in.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for kids.

In 2019, more than a third of children under 13 that were killed in a car accident were not buckled in using a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.