What Target says you should do with your child's old car seat

Target's biannual car seat trade-in program allows people to turn in an old or damaged car seat in exchange for 20% off one new car seat, stroller, or baby clothes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re planning to throw out your child’s old car seat, then make plans to drop it off at Target instead.

Target is running its biannual car seat trade-in program from April 18 to April 30, which allows people to turn in an old or damaged car seat during store hours in exchange for a 20% off when purchasing a new car seat, stroller, or baby clothes.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recycling reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills, saves energy, prevents pollution by reducing the need to gather raw materials, and it conserves natural resources preserving water, minerals, timber, and more.

Target partners with Waste Management to recycle materials from the old car seats, and through the partnership, 1.7 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

Although Waste Management shares simple rules to recycling things like bottles, cans, paper and cardboard, the company also shows that complex items like materials from car seats can be recycled too.