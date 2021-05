It's called the "TN Kid Kit". It's a form that parents can update every year.

TENNESSEE, USA — The TBI is offering a resource to help parents document key details about their children in case of an emergency.

It includes a child's description, medical information, photos, and other general information about the child's life.

Then, if your child ever disappears, you have ready-to-go information to help authorities locate them.