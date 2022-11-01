x
Tunica County School District on high alert after receiving multiple bomb and school shooting threats

The school district is placing a heavy focus on maintaining the safety of its students, faculty, and staff.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tunica County School District released a statement yesterday, February 17, alerting parents and residents in the community that in the past week, schools in the district have received several bomb threats, as well threats of a school shooting.

Interim superintendent Dr. Margie Pulley said that the district takes violent threats very seriously.

Pulley said that students who participate in any activity that threatens the overall well-being and safety of students, faculty, and staff by way of committing a violent act on school property will be “expelled and prosecuted to the fullest extent” of laws detailed in Mississippi Code of 1972, Section 37-11-18.

Section 37-11-18 states that possession of weapons, controlled substances, or the commitment of violent crimes on school property will result in expulsion for a full calendar year. 

The law abiding document allows modifications of the expulsion period based on a circumstantial basis.

The Uniform Controlled Substances law defines controlled substances as knives, handguns, and other firearms that are considered dangerous and capable of causing bodily harm.

