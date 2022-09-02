UTHSC brings new child care center to the Medical District

The Academy of Future Leaders, located in a newly renovated building at 1026 Madison Avenue, serves the UTHSC campus community and the Medical District.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new child care center in the Memphis Medical District for the folks at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the surrounding area.

UTHSC leaders said the center is licensed for 115 children up to age 12. Priority will be given to families affiliated with UTHSC, however, enrollment is open to the community.

The center is a sister location to Ready, Set, Grow Learning Academy, which opened in 2018 along Madison Ave.