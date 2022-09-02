x
Parenting

UTHSC brings new child care center to the Medical District

The Academy of Future Leaders, located in a newly renovated building at 1026 Madison Avenue, serves the UTHSC campus community and the Medical District.
Credit: UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new child care center in the Memphis Medical District for the folks at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the surrounding area.

The Academy of Future Leaders, located in a newly renovated building at 1026 Madison Avenue, serves the UTHSC campus community and the Medical District.

UTHSC leaders said the center is licensed for 115 children up to age 12. Priority will be given to families affiliated with UTHSC, however, enrollment is open to the community.

The center is a sister location to Ready, Set, Grow Learning Academy, which opened in 2018 along Madison Ave.

Meals will be provided, as well as educational and developmental activities, including soccer, Spanish instruction, music, and movement classes. Interested parents may contact the center at 901-448-3366 or visit flamemphis.com for more information.

