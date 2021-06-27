2021 Miss Mississippi crowned

Holly Brand earns Miss Mississippi title during the final stage of competition in Vicksburg.

VICKSBURG, Miss — There she is, Miss Mississippi! Saturday night, Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi for 2021. Brand, a Meridian native and ‘Miss Golden Triangle,’ won the competition in Vicksburg. Wednesday she won the talent portion, and Thursday she was the evening wear winner. Miss University of Southern Mississippi Vivian O'Neal was the first runner-up.

Brand, who studied communication studies at the University of Alabama, will compete in the Miss America Pageant in Connecticut in December.