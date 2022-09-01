A birthday celebration fit for a king

Saturday would have been Elvis Presley's 87th birthday and Graceland had its annual birthday celebration weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, there was a birthday party fit for a king on Graceland's front lawn. The King of Rock n Roll, that is.

Fans, friends, and some special guests gathered to cut the cake and celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 87th birthday.

This weekend was the annual birthday celebration weekend at Graceland and it was filled with plenty of events and festivities that honored Elvis' life. There were panels and discussions, a concert, and of course, a special visit from The King's wife, Priscilla Presley!

"You know, it's a little bitter sweet for me to be here in front of Graceland. It's 45 years since his passing and I still cant believe it. I still think he's here. I still feel him here. I go in Graceland and I feel his spirit, it's the truth. I know he's living there he's here trust me," said Presley.