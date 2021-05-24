Adorable girl from Southaven wins 2021 Baby Miss America Pageant

Kodi Johnson takes the (tiny) crown!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Southaven girl, at the ripe age of one, needs to update her resume.

Kodi Johnson was named the winner of the 2021 Baby Miss America Pageant in San Antonio May 7. As The DeSoto Times reports, Kodi is the daughter of Southaven residents Vandrika Manuel and Eugene Johnson.

According to the Baby Miss America Pageant, rules for the pageant include, “NO MAKE-UP, NO HAIR PIECES, NO SPRAY TANS, NO FAKE TEETH and NO GO-GO Juice!! 100% Natural! NO Modeling, NO Routines!”

In addition to her title, Kodi’s prizes include a Disney world trip, Louis Vuitton purse, and custom Baby Miss America luggage.