MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BJ Chester Tamayo opened world famous Alcenia's restaurant in Memphis more than 20 years ago.

She wears many hats: businesswoman, host of her own cooking show, cookbook author - and now we add game show contestant.

ABC 24’s Rudy Williams talked with her about her upcoming appearance on You Bet Your Life on ABC 24, Monday at 6:30 p.m.