Alex Haley's Centennial Birthday Bash

HENNING, Tenn. — It's time for a birthday party, and we're headed to Henning, Tennessee for the celebration.

August 11, 2021, West Tennessee native Alex Haley would have turned one hundred (100) years old. Haley wrote the bestselling book, Roots, that was turned into a miniseries with more eyes on it that year than the Superbowl.

To celebrate Haley's work and life, a big celebration is planned at his childhood home in Henning, Tennessee, just fifty (50) miles from Memphis.

"We'll be having a special ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the 100th year of this home," said Alex Haley Site Manager Richard Griffin.

On August 13th and 14th, you have a chance to take a journey through history and time. You can walk through the home. The family dining room, the breakfast area and the kitchen left as it once was - even the parlor is the same!

"Alex Haley lived here from 1921-1929," said Griffin.

Alex Haley's house and the museum are a state historic site. Something else organizers said should be celebrated.

"We'll have food trucks. We'll have choirs, and we'll have Choctaw dancers from the Indian tribe in Henning, Tennessee," said Griffin.

You can also visit Haley's burial site if you attend. He's buried in the front yard of his boyhood home. In his own words about Roots, the book and miniseries, plus his own roots, Haley said, "My fondest hope is that Roots may start Black, White, Brown, Red, Yellow people digging back for their own roots. Man, that would make me feel ninety (90) feet tall."