'Bold and vibrant' | Whitehaven band director passes away, MSCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Whitehaven High School band director Andre Newsom has passed away, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS).

Whitehaven High's "Sounds of Perfection" band Facebook page also paid tribute to Newsom stating that they just had their last out of town performance with Newsom on Saturday.

"This is a hard pill for all of us to swallow," the statement read in part. "He will be truly missed."

It's with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of beloved Whitehaven High School band director Andre Newsom. Newsom was a father, graduate of Tennessee State University, member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and an accomplished musician.

He was overjoyed to teach at his alma mater and share his knowledge and network with students.

His music, like his life, was bold and vibrant, and his memory will remain the same in our hearts.

While the District has provided additional counselors to assist the Whitehaven High community, we know that his school family and relatives will need the entire community's support.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools extends our condolences to all who knew and loved Mr. Newsom.