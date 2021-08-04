x
Bert Prentice, longtime figure in world of wrestling, dies

USA Championship Wrestling made the announcement on social media.
JACKSON, Tennessee — A longtime and big personality in the world of wrestling has died.

USA Championship Wrestling announced on Facebook Wednesday that Bert Prentice passed away. The statement read, “ It is with a heavy heart that USA Championship Wrestling announces the passing of our leader, our family, & our friend Bert Prentice. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, as well as the lives he touch (sic) over the years though (sic) wrestling and his philanthropic endeavors for the children. Rest in Peace our dear friend.” 

