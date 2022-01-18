Mississippi capital names street for blues artist Bobby Rush

The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard. The name change takes effect in a month.

Mississippi's capital is renaming one of its major streets for a Grammy-winning blues singer who lives in the city.

The north-south corridor provides a direct route from Interstate 20 to the Jackson Zoo.

The name change takes effect in a month.

Rush has won two Grammy Awards for best traditional blues album — one in 2016 and one in 2020.

Rush is a Louisiana native and lived in Arkansas and Chicago before moving to Jackson in the 1980s.

A Mississippi Blues Trail marker says Rush is known for a "folk funk" style.