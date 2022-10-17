Representing New York, Mid-South native named Miss United States 2022

Lily K. Donaldson represented New York, where she attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Ph.D. student studying Controlled Environment Agriculture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson, who was crowned Miss United States Sunday night at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis.

Donaldson represented New York, where she attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Ph.D. student studying Controlled Environment Agriculture. She has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from American University and a Master of Science in Lighting of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A graduate of Bolton High School, Donaldson advocates for the importance of STEM and arts education for disadvantaged students in K-12 through her Memphis-based nonprofit Art Technically.

“The arts teach students creativity and confidence, and STEM teaches students critical thinking and job skills. Both are necessary for a well-rounded education, and both are seriously underserved in our most disadvantaged schools… I’m on a mission with Art Technically to ensure that every child has a chance to become the artists and scientists that make our world a happier, healthier, and better place,” Donaldson said during the onstage speaking competition.