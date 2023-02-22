Meet the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis Youth of the Year for 2023

“I still remember the first day I walked into Boys & Girls Club when I was 14 years old and school was out for the summer… Boys & Girls club is where I strengthened my social skills, met different people, built unforgettable relationships, and learned to understand the hardships of others and consider them,” said Diallo in her speech.

“One thing that became very important to me is the smart girl program we would have every Wednesday while the boys had their ‘passport to manhood’ conversations. I remember how deep the conversations would get between us and how close we all became. I was able to be vulnerable when I was around them. At the time, nobody knew it, but I was at a very low point in my life. I wasn't happy with myself, and I was always trying to isolate myself. I even began to feel lonely. It gave me a sense of relief that I was part of a tight community where I could speak on what I was going through and have trustworthy people around me to listen and understand me,” said Diallo.