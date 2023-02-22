Meet the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis Youth of the Year for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to a Bartlett High School junior, who has been named the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis Youth of the Year for 2023.
Fatou Diallo, 16, was one of six students who competed Feb. 8, 2023. They each gave a three-minute speech in front of family, friends, and BGCM staff, then were interviewed by the judges, comprised of local business and community leaders. For the applications, the students wrote essays and provided letters of recommendation.
“I still remember the first day I walked into Boys & Girls Club when I was 14 years old and school was out for the summer… Boys & Girls club is where I strengthened my social skills, met different people, built unforgettable relationships, and learned to understand the hardships of others and consider them,” said Diallo in her speech.
Diallo wins a $1,000 Irby Cooper Scholarship to the college of her choice. She said she would like to attend Christian Brothers University and major in psychology.
“One thing that became very important to me is the smart girl program we would have every Wednesday while the boys had their ‘passport to manhood’ conversations. I remember how deep the conversations would get between us and how close we all became. I was able to be vulnerable when I was around them. At the time, nobody knew it, but I was at a very low point in my life. I wasn't happy with myself, and I was always trying to isolate myself. I even began to feel lonely. It gave me a sense of relief that I was part of a tight community where I could speak on what I was going through and have trustworthy people around me to listen and understand me,” said Diallo.
2023 Youth of the Year Contestants:
- Toni Walter, a senior at Kirby High School, representing the Bernal E Smith Club
- Jada Lloyd, a sophomore at Craigmont High School, representing the Craigmont High School Club
- Fatou Diallo, a junior at Bartlett High School, representing the Ira Samelson Jr. Club
- Tamia Jones, a sophmore at Overton High School, representing the John Dustin Buckman Club
- Xavier Coleman, a sophomore at Oakhaven High School, representing the Oakhaven Club
- Jairus Kendall, a sophomore at Kingsbury High School, representing the Sycamore View Club