Brooks Museum of Art names new Executive Director

Dr. Zoe Kahr will begin as Executive Director on November 1, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis announced Friday its Board of Trustees has selected the museum’s next Executive Director.

Dr. Kahr comes to Memphis from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where she served as Deputy Director for Curatorial and Planning. During her time there, she produced more than 300 exhibitions and developed partnerships in countries across the world. She also led diversity efforts at the museum and oversaw gallery design.

Before LA, Dr. Kahr was at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She holds a Doctorate of Philosophy from University College London and a Master in Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Yale University.

“I’m joining the Brooks Museum and the greater Memphis arts community at a uniquely thrilling time,” said Kahr in a news release. “Memphis is renowned for its incredible cultural history. Its importance as an arts capital will only grow as the plans for the future of the Brooks Museum move forward. I am honored to lead the museum through this time of tremendous transformation.”

Acting Executive Director Mark Resnick will remain “to facilitate a smooth transition process,” the museum said.