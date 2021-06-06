Charles McVean, Memphis philanthropist and entrepreneur, dies

Charles D. McVean was the Chairman Emeritus of McVean Trading & Investments, LLC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis area is mourning the loss of a prominent businessman and philanthropist.

Memphian Charles McVean, founder and Chairman Emeritus of McVean Trading & Investments, LLC, died Sunday at the age of 78. He was the driving force behind the Big River Crossing, helping to secure over $17 million for the ambitious project. McVean also was the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Peer Power, a non-profit organization that “recruits and trains high-performing college students, called Success Coaches, to tutor in public school classrooms and mentor high school students to encourage active learning, valuing education, and being personally accountable for their futures.”

In a statement to Local 24 News, Congressman Steve Cohen said, “Charlie McVean had a brilliant, creative, and innovative mind. He used it for Memphis in the areas of public education and amenities. The Harahan Bridge’s ‘Big River Crossing’ is illustrative of his imagination and of his get-it-done mentality. It is a project that is a forever gift to Memphis at our front door. He helped East High students learn and achieve. We need more Charlie McVeans who give back to make us better. His was a unique, valuable, important life. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Kay and his entire family.”

University of Memphis President Dr. M. David Rudd said, “We lost a great Memphian, caring friend, and passionate advocate for access to quality education in Charlie McVean. Charlie's positive impact will live on for generations through Peer Power. He made Memphis a better place and will be sorely missed.”