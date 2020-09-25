Chris Franklin joins Local 24 News as Marketing Director

Franklin joins Local 24 from Hope Church, spending 10 years as their Director of Media Production. His previous years in TV news earned him 5 Emmys and other awards.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News is happy to announce that Chris Franklin is joining our team as our new Marketing Director.

Chris has over 23 years of experience in brand development, video, design and motion graphics. He joins Local 24 from Hope Church in Cordova, spending the last 10 years as their Director of Media Production.

Chris also has years of experience in broadcast television news and has earned 5 Mid-South Regional Emmys and many other awards for his work in the industry.