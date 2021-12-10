City Watch Alert for Midtown teenager

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for 16-year-old Alan Archie.
Archie was last seen leaving his home in the 900 block of Kensington Place, about a mile north of the Memphis Zoo, walking in an unknown direction. He has autism with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old that would make it difficult for him to make it home himself.
Archie is 5 foot 7 inches tall, dark complexion, 130 pounds, and has a black medium afro hair style. He was last seen wearing black plaid pajama pants and a white t-shirt, but it is unknown what kind of shoes he was wearing.
If anyone knows where Alan Archie is, they are asked to contact Memphis Police Missing Persons 901-545-2677.