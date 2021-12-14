City Watch Alert issued for missing 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch for missing 14-year-old Ian Maino.
Ian was last seen around 2:00pm in the 4800 block of Lynn Road when he drove away from his home after having an argument with his mother. He was in a burgundy 2019 Buick Encore.
Ian is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, has blonde "skateboarder" hair and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a bubble coat and black jeans.
If you have seen Ian or know where he is, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.