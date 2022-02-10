City Watch Alert issued for man who went missing after going to meet a friend

Police said 47-year-old Steven Taylor was last seen January 27, 2022, leaving his home in the 3000 block of Philsdale Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who has been missing since the end of January.

Police said 47-year-old Steven Taylor was last seen January 27, 2022, leaving his home in the 3000 block of Philsdale Avenue. They said Taylor was going to meet with a friend, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Taylor is 6’2” tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey/yellow hoodie with a red/blue/white jacket with dark pants.

Taylor may be in a dark Cadillac truck with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Taylor is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.