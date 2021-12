Joi White was at school Monday and left Kirby High School at 2:15pm. She has not been heard from since.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch alert for a missing endangered teenager. 16-year-old Joi White was left Kirby High School at 2:15pm Monday afternoon and has not been heard from since.

Joi is 5 foot 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink wig, blue Looney Tunes jacket, white crop top and black leggings.