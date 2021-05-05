Civic giant Arnold Perl, who oversaw the construction of the FedExForum, dies

Perl, a respected and noted attorney, also served as Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority for 16 years.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis is mourning the passing of a civic giant.

Arnold Perl, a respected and noted attorney who oversaw the construction of the FedExForum, died Tuesday. Perl also served as Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority for 16 years.

In a statement Local 24 News, Congressman Steve Cohen said, “Arnold Perl’s critical and thoughtful leadership of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority and his work to bring the FedExForum into existence transformed our city. His leadership in the Jewish community was profound. Modern-day Memphis would not be what it is without him. I extend my condolences to his wife, Mary Lynn, his daughters and his extended family and his many friends. His was a life well lived and Memphians will always remember him.”

Perl was a past president of Temple Israel in east Memphis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Perl, and his children, Stephanie Marks and Laurie Meskin, and six grandchildren. A private graveside funeral will take place Thursday at 3pm, which people may view at timemphis.org/watch-live.

The following bio is from Glanker Brown’s website:

Arnold E. Perl has more than forty (40) years of experience in assisting organizations in labor and employment law, with extensive experience counseling organizations on positive employee relations. He offers a dynamic leadership development program for all levels of management.

Mr. Perl co-authored Simple Solutions with Tom Schmitt from FedEx, published in 2006 by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. The book presents tried-and-true tactics and leadership models and explains how complex problems can be broken down into simple solutions, harnessing the power of passion and simplicity to get results.

He has successfully argued many cases before various United States Courts of Appeals, and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Mr. Perl served as Chairman of the 10th Annual Joint Conference of the Southeast U.S.-Korea Economic Committee and the Korea-U.S. Southeast Economic Council held in Seoul, Korea on October 5-7, 1995.

He was the founding Chairman of the Japan-America Society of Tennessee and Chairman Emeritus (Co-Chair) Southeast US/Japan Association. He is the recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, the second highest civilian decoration conferred by the Emperor of Japan.

Mr. Perl is Past Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority and served as Chairman for sixteen (16) years. He is also past General Counsel of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry as well as Secretary and General Counsel of the Greater Memphis Regional Chamber. Mr. Perl served as the Chairman of the New Arena Public Building Authority, which built the FedEx Forum on-time and in-budget.

Frequently quoted by the nation’s top media, Mr. Perl’s remarks have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, LA Times, as well as Employment Law 360, Workforce Development Magazine, BNA Daily Labor Report and Automotive News.