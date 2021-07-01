Civil Rights trailblazer Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis passes away at 86

The family of Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis announced that she died Thursday morning at her home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has lost another trailblazer.

She was a pioneer in the fight for racial and gender equality and was jailed during the civil rights movement. She was also one of the first African Americans to get a PhD at Johns Hopkins University.

She served 40 years in education across the Mid-South and the country.

DeCosta-Willis was honored with a marker at the University of Memphis last month as the first black faculty member at Memphis State University after being denied admission.

She was 86.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations may be made to The University of Memphis c/o the Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Sugarmon Scholarship Fund.