x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

People

Civil Rights trailblazer Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis passes away at 86

The family of Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis announced that she died Thursday morning at her home.
Credit: WILL KIRK / JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY
Miriam DeCosta-Willis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has lost another trailblazer.

The family of Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis announced that she died Thursday morning at her home.

She was a pioneer in the fight for racial and gender equality and was jailed during the civil rights movement. She was also one of the first African Americans to get a PhD at Johns Hopkins University.

She served 40 years in education across the Mid-South and the country.

DeCosta-Willis was honored with a marker at the University of Memphis last month as the first black faculty member at Memphis State University after being denied admission.

She was 86.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations may be made to The University of Memphis c/o the Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Sugarmon Scholarship Fund. 
Invincible scholar: Miriam DeCosta-Willis
This profile is among 61 originally created for the Indispensable Role of Blacks at Johns Hopkins exhibit, which is presented jointly by the Johns Hopkins University Black Faculty and Staff Association, the Office of the President, and Development and Alumni Relations. In celebration of Black History Month, the Hub will publish select profiles from the exhibit throughout February.
The Hub |Feb 08, 2017

    

Related Articles