Collierville mourns passing of retired police Chief Larry Goodwin

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police and family and friends are mourning the death of retired Collierville Police Chief Larry Goodwin.

CPD did not release a cause of death for Goodwin.

Goodwin served as Collierville’s Police Chief from 1999 until his retirement in 2018. He had served in the Marines and retired from the Memphis Police Department before joining the Collierville Police Department.

From CPD’s Facebook page: “Chief Goodwin is credited with starting the School Resource Officer (SRO) unit. He oversaw the construction of a new courthouse, patrol building, and communications center during his tenure. Chief Goodwin was instrumental in starting the CPD annual classic car show that has raised over $100,000 for the Collierville Education Foundation.”

“He believed in community policing and putting service above self. “We have lost a special member of the CPD family who modeled what it meant to serve with honor and integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Goodwin family and all those whose life has been touched by Chief Goodwin”, said Chief Dale Lane.”