Are Tennessee consumer's complaints being heard?

Tennessee's Division of Consumer Affairs said that complaints for issues that fall in the top three complaint categories continue to show increases year after year.

Many would like to think that businesses value paying consumers, which is why Tennessee’s Division of Consumer Affairs report that its office managed 5,561 consumer complaints in 2021 may be alarming.

According to a statement DCA released on Monday, March 7, there was an overall 37% increase of consumer complaints in 2021 when compared to the 4,053 complaints that were reviewed in 2020.

The DCA organized the consumer complaints in 10 categories, ranking the complaints from most received to least received.

In 2021, complaints categorized as home warranties and home improvements received the most complaints. There were 787 consumer complaints reported to Consumer Affairs for poor services rendered from home warranty companies and contract workers.

The DCA said that many of these complaints were made after consumers received poor quality or incomplete work, and in some instances, after damage was caused by the employed worker or business. Issues that fall in this category are routed to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors.

Landlord and tenant complaints were among the second most common complaints received, with 466 complaints reviewed.

According to DCA, many consumers reported having issues that related to security deposits and poor conditions of rental properties. The State Fire Marshal’s office is often involved to resolve issues like these.

Complaints about health services ranked as the third highest complaint, as consumers reported that they experienced inaccurate billing or invalid service quotes for care. Issues that fall in this category are reported to the TN Department of Health.

In addition to these categories ranking as the top three most complaint categories received for the year of 2021, the DCA also said that issues that fell in these three categories have continued to show consistent increases by the year.

Consumers may question why issues that fall in these top three categories continue to be recurring, increasing year after year.

The DCA said that it’s staff routes consumer complaints to ensure that “appropriate action can be taken in cases where deceptive business practices, frauds, or scams are identified.”

Being that complaints in these categories continue to increase every year, filing a complaint may not be enough to resolve consumer's concerns and issues. Directly contacting the respective department that the categorized complaint is routed to is an extra step that consumers may need to consider taking.

To contact to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors click here.

To contact the State Fire Marshal’s office click here.