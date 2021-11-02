x
D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. attorney for West Tennessee, resigning in late February

D. Michael Dunavant said Wednesday that he is stepping down effective Feb. 28.
Credit: U.S. Justice Department
D. Michael Dunavant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. attorney for West Tennessee has announced his resignation. 

D. Michael Dunavant said Wednesday that he is stepping down effective Feb. 28.

An appointee of former President Donald Trump, the move opens the door for President Joe Biden to appoint a replacement. 

Resignations by U.S. attorneys after the president who appointed them leaves office is not unusual. 

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a permanent appointment is made. 

Dunavant began his term as U.S. attorney in September 2017. He prosecuted federal crimes in 22 counties in the Western District of Tennessee.
Meet the U.S. Attorney
D. Michael Dunavant was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee on June 12, 2017, and was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate on September 14, 2017. On September 21, 2017, Chief United States District Court Judge S.
Justice |Mar 19, 2015

