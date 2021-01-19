What does Dolly Parton want for her birthday? Love. Just love.

"Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you."

East Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton is celebrating her 75th birthday on Tuesday, January 19.

She's been a gift to her fans for many years, with her music, her movies, her charitable efforts and her amazing attitude.

But what does the woman who really seems to have it all want for her birthday? She wants all of us to make a difference, give back, and live our dreams!

"My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness. If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless," she wrote on her website.

Dolly said she has chosen "the quiet path" for her birthday, so she can stay close to the ones she loves and count her blessings. She's also thinking about what 2021 may bring.

"I always encourage people to dream big but I also take great care to follow that up with the message to work hard. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you.

This is my birthday wish and may your birthday wishes also come true.