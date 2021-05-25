Dolly Parton sings "My Tennessee Mountain Home" to celebrate the state's 225th birthday

Dolly originally released the song, "My Tennessee Mountain Home," in 1973. The video features the streets, landmarks and beautiful natural scenery of the state.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton is lending her legendary voice to the celebration of her home state's 225th birthday.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released “Home,” a video featuring Dolly that invites Tennesseans across the state to celebrate 225 years of statehood beginning June 1, 2021.

“Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood,” said Gov. Lee. “I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year from Mountain City to Memphis and to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee.”

Gov. Lee will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration and 95-county tour in historic Jonesborough on June 1, 2021, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and will visit each grand division the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

"I am Tennessee proud,” said Dolly Parton. “I'm proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl and I'm proud to be a part of all that we represent.”