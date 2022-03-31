Dolly Parton offers gratitude for those helping with wildfires, asks for prayers for those affected

"I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County.

“I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."

Dolly said she is staying in touch with her people at Dollywood to keep track of how people in the area are doing as crews continue to battle fires in Wears Valley and Seymour, saying they have assured her things are okay.

"I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them," she said.

Dolly was instrumental in providing direct help to the many victims of the November 2016 Sevier County wildfires through her "My People" fund.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, more than 100 structures were affected by the Wears Valley fire. In Seymour, crews were fighting a 652-acre fire off Millstone Gap Road near the Blount-Sevier County line.

As many as 11,000 homes were evacuated in Sevier County.